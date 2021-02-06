Fantasy Football: Three big players you should consider dropping from your FPL team

As we head towards the latter stages of the Premier League season, FPL has never been more exciting - especially with two double game week's coming up in GW24 and GW25.

However, there are still players with a high percentage of ownership who aren't providing many returns for FPL managers. In comparison to other players performing better for a cheaper price, it could be a wise option to sell these players before their prices drop.

Therefore, we take a look at three big Premier League stars that you should consider selling ahead of the next few weeks...

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool - defender (£7.4m)

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has been a vital player for Liverpool and for FPL managers this season. He has often been one of the best defenders to own, having accrued 94 FPL points already this season. However, since the turn of the year his performances have dipped.

While out-of-sorts Liverpool struggle to string a few good results together, it seems like it has affected Robertson as well. He has now blanked in four consecutive game week's and has only produced two clean sheets in eight matches with zero goals or assists, which makes his £7.4m price tag hard to justify.

It also doesn't look like it is going to get better. Liverpool face league leaders Manchester City (H) in GW23, followed by Leicester (A) and Everton (H), which suggests that now could be a good time to invest in other, more affordable defenders.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) and James Justin (£5.1m) are all good replacements for Robertson over the next few weeks.

There is also a special mention for Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), who is another defender that could be worth selling. He has been left on the bench for the last two games, and seems to have lost his place in the starting lineup under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Phil Foden - Manchester City - midfielder (£6.1m)

Manchester City's midfield has suffered several rotations this season, which makes it hard for FPL managers to back one of their players. However, one that caught everyone's attention was England youngster Phil Foden.

Over the last couple of seasons we have seen him rise through the ranks, and he is now owned by 7.5% of FPL managers. However, that figure was a lot higher a few weeks ago and now more managers are opting for his teammate Ilkay Gundogan (£5.9m), who is in much better form.

After GW17, in City's match against Chelsea, Foden was in fine form and was transferred in by a lot of FPL bosses. However, he has now blanked in his last five Premier League matches, and was dropped for the 2-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday.

Now that City have found a winning formula, Foden's spot in the team may be sporadic and you could find better assets for a similar price. Gundogan, Bukayo Saka (£5.4m), Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) are all better-valued players who are playing week-in, and week-out right now.

Danny Ings - Southampton - forward (£8.4m)

Southampton's star striker Danny Ings is our final suggestion, despite having started the season so well. Ings suffered a hamstring injury a couple of months ago and hasn't been the same player since his return.

He started the campaign in red-hot form, scoring five goals in six games as Southampton flew high in the Premier League standings. Now, however, Ings has scored just once in his last eight games and his performances have dipped since the turn of the year.

The Saints have now lost their last four league matches, including a 9-0 demolishing from Man United, and have only scored one goal during that period. With a tough run of fixtures coming up, things don't look good for them or the 9.9% of FPL managers that have Ings leading their attack.

For a price of £8.4m there are much better alternatives out there right now. Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), Michail Antonio (£6.7m), Callum Wilson (£6.8m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) are all playing well right now and are available for a cheaper/similar price.

With this in mind, it may be worth considering an Ings alternative ahead of the next few game weeks.

