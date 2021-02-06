The Premier League is hotting up as we enter the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

In a season like no other, there have already been countless thrilling moments and unprecedented drama of the kind we may never see again in England's top-flight.

Manchester City have emerged as strong favourites to claim the Premier League title, but you can expect Manchester United and Liverpool to throw the kitchen sink at them in the weeks to come.

2020/21 Premier League

And while Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all scrambling for Champions League qualification, they'll have to fend off competition from Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United.

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are fighting for their lives in the relegation zone, but make no mistake that the trio parachuting down to the Championship are by no means certain.

So, it's fair to say there are plenty of fascinating narrative threads to unravel before we reach May and the destination of the PFA Player of the Year award is most certainly one of them.

PFA Player of the Year award

The top prize for the men's game in English league football is undoubtedly a prestigious one, finding a home in the hands of players like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney over the years.

However, who could possibly get their mitts on the trophy during the most turbulent and unpredictable season in the Premier League's history?

Well, we decided to explore that very question as things stand by turning to Oddschecker to see how the bookmakers are viewing the main contenders for the PFA prize so far.

Favourites for PFA glory

We've using the odds of Bet365, which are correct at the time of writing, to rank the 17 most likely players to secure the award and separating any draws by using the consensus of other bookies.

Catch our drift? Well, if so, you can get an idea of who are bookies consider to have been the best players in the Premier League so far this season by checking out the top 17 stars below:

17. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 66/1

16. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 66/1

15. James Maddison (Leicester City) - 66/1

14. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 50/1

13. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 40/1

12. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 40/1

11. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 33/1

10. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 25/1

9. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 20/1

8. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 18/1

7. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 14/1

6. Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - 10/1

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 10/1

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 8/1

3. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 8/1

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 8/1

1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 15/8

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Truth be told, my personal pick for the PFA award as things stand wouldn't be Fernandes, but I wouldn't have a problem if that was the case because the United star has been simply brilliant.

However, given his undulating form in big games and the saturation of his goal-scoring statistics with penalties, I'm actually inclined to agree with Jamie Carragher in plumping for Dias.

I don't think it's controversial any longer to claim that the City enforcer has made an impact akin to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, conceding just one goal in 13 games alongside John Stones.

So, it's a little disappointing to see the Portuguese as low down as sixth and Stones placing below Mane and Alisson because their clean sheet record together is nothing short of staggering.

For me, if City maintain their canter to the Premier League title with a near-impenetrable defensive record, then it would only be right that Dias, as opposed to his compatriot, earned the PFA nod.

