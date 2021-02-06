All eyes are currently on the lightweight division of UFC, with the big name draws like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor dominating the headlines.

With all this attention, many lightweights are eager for a share of the hype.

Recently, Michael Chandler made a spectacular debut with an emphatic win against Dan Hooker. The Bellator-primed champion had made some majorly audacious call-outs before stepping foot inside a UFC cage, but they are now looking justified with his first Octagon performance.

He’ll first have to get past major challenges in the form of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and the latest top-contender Charles Oliveira for a real title shot, though.

Meanwhile, number #13 ranked Beneil Dariush refuses to call out opponents or stir-up hype, preferring to let his work speak for itself.

An Outside Bet

Dariush is making waves again in the division, with a fight last August that earned him the Comeback of the Year Award 2020.

Now on a five-fight win streak and three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses, he most recently finished Scott Holtzman with one of the most languid and relaxed spinning backfists ever seen! Dariush steps into range with hands held low, feints a jab, only to rotate and land a firm spinning back fist across Holtzman’s jaw. Knockout of the year?

When asked about the move in the post-fight interview, Dariush casually said: “Once in a while... Sometimes it happens… I forget everything and I just do stuff.”

His game is well-rounded as he has both groundwork and striking skills. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai are his chosen styles and he showcases both through the way he ends fights, boasting a mixture of classic BJJ submissions and power punches.

This weekend, he takes on Carlos Diego Ferreria for the second time after winning a unanimous decision earlier in his career.

Lately, Dariush has been besting opponents with either a submission or a KO, so fans can expect something exciting this Saturday.

