The Road to WrestleMania continued on Friday night.

SmackDown Superstars returned to action for the first time since the Royal Rumble and there was plenty of fall out from the first PPV of 2021.

Not only did Edge make another appearance (on his fourth show of the week), but Big E also defended his Intercontinental Championship in an exciting triple threat match.

Check out the full results from SmackDown below.

Roman Reigns called out Edge before he arrives on SmackDown

In the wake of his brutal victory over Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns reemerged on SmackDown to call out Edge, the winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble Match.

Already annoyed that Edge travelled to Raw and NXT before coming to see him on the blue brand, he became simply enraged when Special Council Paul Heyman discovered that Edge was not yet in the building.

In response, the Head of the Table blew up over the absent Rated-R Superstar choosing to "play games" with him and demanded that The Ultimate Opportunist give him his decision about which World Champion he would face at WrestleMania by the end of the night.

Dominik Mysterio def. King Corbin

An irate Corbin viciously attacked both Rey Mysterio and his son from before his rematch with Dominik. In the process, he injured Rey's knee.

Nevertheless, in the final moments of the matchup, Rey snuck after the squared circle as the action moved outside the ring.

When Corbin attempted to climb back through the rope, Rey emerged from under the apron and trapped his leg. This paved the way for Dominik to hit the 619 into a Splash for a big victory.

Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan

After Cesaro backed up his outspoken words with a couple of impressive victories over the former World Champion Daniel Bryan, a very focused Leader of the "Yes!" Movement came to the ring with an opportunity to get back in the win column against The Swiss Superman.

Nevertheless, the impressive Cesaro would ultimately prevail in a tough back-and-forth matchup by making Bryan tap-out to the sharpshooter.

As the smoke cleared, Cesaro offered the fist bump to his opponent in a gesture of respect over the hard-fought contest.

Bayley def. Ruby Riott

After losing to Bianca Belair last week and then being eliminated by the EST of WWE in the Royal Rumble Match, Bayley aimed to get a much-needed victory against The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott.

When Bayley locked up her opponent in the submission, Billie Kay became excited and came off her seat at SmackDown commentary to try and get into the ring.

The distraction only further muddied the waters, however, and The Role Model secured the victory anyway.

Bianca Belair’s attempt to name her WrestleMania ends with Reginald suffering

Just when 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair seemed ready to declare which World Champion she would face at WrestleMania, Carmella’s sommelier Reginald suddenly emerged to offer his advice that she should pick Raw Women’s Champion Asuka because, in his opinion, she could never beat SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Before he could finish his point, Carmella interrupted and started to engage in a war of words with Bianca.

Before things started too get too heated, The Boss entered the fray as well and made it clear to Belair just who she is facing if she decided to face her at WrestleMania.

But when Reginald made the mistake of interrupting Belair a second time, Bianca took hold of her huge braid and wiped the sommelier out of the ring.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Otis & Chad Gable

The newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode competed for the first time since winning the titles from The Street Profits a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

With the hilarious Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins hijacking SmackDown commentary team for the duration of the match, The Showoff hurled Otis into the ring post, ultimately paving the way for Roode to hit Gable with the Glorious DTT and give the self-proclaimed "Dirty Dawgs" the victory.

Hulk Hogan appears to discuss who Edge should face at WrestleMania

33 years ago, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant battled for the WWE Championship on WWE Main Event.

To mark the anniversary, Hogan made an appearance to discuss who Edge should face at WrestleMania 37.

Big E def. Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn - Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match

Big E took on his biggest challenge as Intercontinental Champion to date, defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against a fixated Apollo Crews and a paranoiac Sami Zayn.

After an incredible battle between all three competitors, Apollo Crew launched Sami Zayn over the ringside barricade.

But when he returned to the ring to try and finish Big E off, he walked right into The Powerhouse of Positivity's Big Ending and the pinfall.

Kevin Owens attacked Roman Reigns before Edge could reveal his WrestleMania decision

Returning from injury, Edge started this year’s Royal Rumble Match at No. 1 and outlasted 29 other Superstars to earn the right to to challenge the World Champion of his choosing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In the wake of his Herculean effort, The Rated-R Superstar travelled first to RAW to inform WWE Champion Drew McIntyre that whomever he decided to face, he would be walking out of The Show of Shows with the World Title.

He then ventured to NXT and put both NXT Champion Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne on notice as well.

Tonight, The Ultimate Opportunist journeyed back to SmackDown for the first time in several years. As he discussed his decision on which World Champion to face at The Show of Shows, Universal Champion Roman Reigns interrupted Edge in order to be on hand and demanded that Edge acknowledge him with respect.

But before Edge could answer one way or the other, Kevin Owens suddenly emerged from out of nowhere and unleashed a wicked stunner on Reigns as SmackDown went off the air.

The Road to WrestleMania will continue next week on RAW.

