Fantasy Football: Why it's time to reinvest in Manchester United attackers

Manchester United fans will be grinning from ear to ear after they obliterated a nine-man Southampton side 9-0 on Tuesday.

They equaled the record for the biggest win in the Premier League, which has been achieved only twice before - once coming last season against the Saints as well.

This win puts United in good stead going into GW23, as they sit second in the table and only three points behind first-placed Manchester City. This win was good news for FPL managers, as well.

Twelve United players scored five FPL points or more, including three of them scoring double-digits (Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial). However, we don't expect these players to slow down.

Man United face an Everton side (H) who have kept only two clean sheets in their last 10 games. They then play West Brom (A), who have the worst defensive record in the league, and then Newcastle (H), who have won only one game in their last 13.

So with this in mind, it seems wise to consider investing in Man United's attacking players. With plenty to choose from, we narrow down the best choices from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team and those who will reward you the most over the next few FPL fixtures...

Which Manchester United attackers?

Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m)

Bruno Fernandes is United's most obvious choice. Albeit being the most expensive, he is the highest-scoring player in FPL this season (162 points). His £11.4m price tag, 12 goals, 11 assists and 57.8% ownership suggests that he has had more than just a good season so far.

After a series of blanks over the last couple of game week's, he was back in form against Southampton after scoring one goal and producing two assists. Fernandes is also United's penalty taker and is a regular starter on the team sheet.

He takes 3.4 shots and produces 3.0 key passes-per-game, highlighting the large impact he has on the team. If you haven't already got him in your FPL team, it may be worthwhile and he could be a great captain choice with favourable fixtures coming up.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m)

Marcus Rashford is another solid choice ahead of GW23, GW24 and GW25. The winger is very attack-minded but is registered as a midfielder on FPL. He already has eight goals and six assists this season, starting all but two league games.

A goal and an assist against Southampton in mid-week could be enough to boost his confidence for the next few games. As a leader on the pitch, Rashford will know what it takes for United to win and he could be a great differential option instead of Fernandes in midfield.

He is available for £9.5m, which is cheaper than his teammate and is owned by 11.1% of FPL managers. The 23-year-old also averages 3.2 shots per game this season, making him a dangerous threat in front of goal.

Anthony Martial (£8.7m)

United forward Anthony Martial has struggled in front of goal this season, but has still remained as one of United's biggest attacking threats. He has scored four goals and grabbed six assists this season.

Two goals and an assist in 45 minutes off the bench on Tuesday could be enough to give him the confidence to go and score more in these next few game weeks.

While he is not always guaranteed to start, the Frenchman has featured more regularly in recent weeks and could be a valuable differential option for your FPL squad, having been selected by only 5.4% of managers.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m)

Cavani has arguably he has been one of the signings of the season, arriving on a free transfer in the summer. He has scored five goals and produced two assists in 15 appearances, but nine of those appearances have come as a substitute.

While he may not always be Solskjaer's first choice leading the line, he has started three of their last four league matches, scoring two goals on those starts. Selected by 4.2% of owners, Cavani is certainly a good option against the likes of West Brom and Newcastle.

The Uruguayan has been a dominant threat in the box and in the air this season, and now that he is starting more matches we should expect the goals to start flooding in.

