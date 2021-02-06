Fantasy Football: The best January signings that could benefit your FPL team

As always transfer deadline day concluded in a dramatic fashion but compared to other January transfer windows, 2021 kicked off in a slightly different way.

Little action occurred over the course of the month, with difficulties surrounding the global pandemic, but luckily Premier League clubs completed a few transactions for us to enjoy.

But how will this affect your fantasy team? It was still a busy window for the likes of Arsenal and West Brom, and perhaps these players could add the finishing touch to your FPL squad.

So we take a look at the best January transfer signings in 2021 that could be worth considering in FPL ahead of the second half of the Premier League season...

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal (£6.0m)

Arsenal's January transfer window revolved around departing players rather than signing them. Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi all left permanently, while William Saliba, Sead Kolasinac, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all went out on loan.

However, they did manage to bring in a major signing this month, 20-year-old sensation Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid. The Norwegian international has struggled for game time in Spain, making only seven league appearances, but has also already featured for the Gunners.

The creative midfielder is exactly what Arsenal need to score more goals, and Mikel Arteta will know he has bagged himself a gem this month.

His range of passing and versatility makes him a great fantasy asset, and for £6m you could get yourself a bargain.

Takumi Minamino - Southampton (£6.0m)

A busy transfer deadline day saw Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino head to Southampton on loan for the rest of the season. The Japan international has only started twice this season and has scored four goals for the Merseyside club in 31 appearances.

However, the versatile forward can play upfront or on the wing for Southampton and manager Ralph Hassenhuttl will be eager to get some more goals out of his new player. They already have the likes of Danny Ings and Che Adams up top, but Minamino adds that extra bit of quality in front of goal.

We have seen glimpses of how good he can be and for £6.0m in FPL, Minamino could shine for the South Coast side. He has already scored in one of his two starts this season, which shows there is potential for improvement - but he just needs to be given game time first.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - West Brom (£4.6m)

West Brom were one of the busier clubs in this month's transfer window, and their signings included Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The versatile defender can operate in both full-back positions and can fill in as a defensive midfielder if needs be.

The 23-year-old has shown incredible form over the last year, but like others has struggled for minutes with the Gunners of late. He was a key player in their excellent FA Cup final run last year, and towards the back end of last season.

Despite West Brom's poor defensive record so far, Maitland-Niles can offer good value going forward and help Sam Allardyce shape up at the back. With the European Championships fast approaching, the England international will be desperate to get on that plane and could be a good, cheap asset for your FPL team.

Jesse Lingard - Manchester United (£5.9m)

Out of favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, moved to West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season and hit the ground running with two goals on his debut in a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.. The England international has had a tough year or two under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and hadn't featured in the Premier League all season before his loan switch.

At West Ham, Lingard now has the chance to prove that he can still play at the highest level. The Hammers are having a remarkable season but we can expect him to feature regularly for the London side for the remainder of this campaign, especially if his debut is anything to go by.

He has the ability to play in an attacking midfield role and on the wing, which makes him a great FPL asset to have in your team. The 29-year-old has scored 33 goals and produced 20 assists for his parent club, which shows he has the potential to be a great scoring threat for West Ham, too.

Ozan Kabak - Liverpool (£5.0m)

With Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all long-term absentees, Liverpool's injury-stricken defence has been a disaster this season. Luckily the makeshift partnership of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho resulted in a success, as seen in several games, with Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams also filling in.

But they needed some more recruitment if they were to challenge for the title this season, and so they have now acquired the services of Ozan Kabak, on loan from Schalke, for the rest of the season.

The strong and powerful defender will offer The Reds more solidarity at the back and should feature heavily for the Merseyside club. He has been priced at just £5.0m in FPL, which could prove to be a very shrewd option for your FPL team in the coming weeks.

