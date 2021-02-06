Liverpool's priority was undoubtedly bringing in a new centre-back in January.

The Reds' signings of Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak have given Jurgen Klopp that little bit more breathing room following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

However, the champions' business wasn't done there.

On Friday night, the club confirmed the signing of Kaide Gordon from Derby County.

The 16-year-old reportedly turned down a contract extension with the Rams to make his dream move.

Rumour has it that Liverpool beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham to the prodigy and the deal could rise to £3 million, a significant price tag for a forward of such a tender age.

That said, he has already received some glowing reviews, with Derby manager Wayne Rooney describing him as "one of the best trainers" after calling him up to the senior squad.

A Derby source told The Athletic he is “the best 16-year-old in the country”.

Derby County academy expert Jack Hasler has also been impressed, telling Blood Red: The Liverpool FC podcast:

“If he was to bulk up a bit, he could, in terms of a Liverpool player, be similar to Mohamed Salah in that he has that left foot that is really special.

“He is always going to score and create, but if you look at someone like Greenwood, he is good with both feet now and that is something that Gordon would be looking to do.

“[Like Greenwood] he was put straight into the first team training from the U18s and Wayne Rooney said Gordon was on a par with the senior players.”

High praise indeed. Gordon can play on either wing as well as in a more central role, but it seems to be on the right that he has particularly flourished.

It's unlikely he'll be thrown into Klopp's senior set-up just yet - although who knows if Liverpool's problems in attack continue - but that hasn't stopped Reds fans getting excited.

'Welcome to Liverpool' videos have been steadily emerging in recent weeks and looking at clips of his pace and footwork, it seems inevitable that the Salah comparisons were going to be drawn.

It looks like Liverpool have a serious talent on their hands.

