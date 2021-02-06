Hulk Hogan made a surprise appearance on this week's SmackDown.

Friday night marked 33 years to the day since The Hulkster battled Andre the Giant for the WWE Championship on Main Event.

It's the most-watched match in sports-entertainment history, with 33 million people tuning in.

To celebrate the special anniversary, Hogan made an appearance on SmackDown, discussing the bout and also offering Edge some advice about who to challenge at WrestleMania 37.

While viewers watching live were able to watch part of Hulk's address, following the conclusion of the show, WWE released his full promo - which didn't air - online.

Check it out below:

"These 24-inch pythons are pumped out of sight today," Hogan begins.

"This is a very special day. 33 years ago today, 33 million people watch Hulk Hogan take on that no good stinky, wart infested giant Andre.

"You know something brother? I knew when I got in the ring with that giant that we'd be in a whole heap of trouble.

"But with the multi-million man in his corner, and Virgil there also, watching Andre's back, I didn't know just how heavy it would get."

Hogan then went on to claim that he was 'stabbed in the back' by the referee, before addressing Edge's huge WrestleMania decision.

"He's got the decision of a lifetime. The opportunity to take on either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns," Hogan continued.

"Brother, Roman Reigns I know you like the back of my hand. I ran hard with Afa and Sika and I know the deal brah.

"But as far as Drew McIntyre goes... you're my boy. Respect for climbing that mountain brother.

"All I have to say is that no matter who Edge picks, you're both in a heap of trouble. Edge was my tag team partner and he has won the love and loyalty of millions and millions of Hulkamaniacs.

"They are watching his back... so what you gonna do when Edge picks one of you and Hulkamania runs wild on you?"

It's fair to say that like the rest of us, Hogan is pumped to find out who Edge will challenge at WrestleMania 37!

