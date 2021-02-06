Cristiano Ronaldo is world-renowned for his astonishing athleticism.

It's remarkable that the Juventus superstar is still heralded as one of the most physically capable athletes in the beautiful game when he's now closer to his 40th birthday than his 30th.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has put in the hours to prove that age is just a number, making headlines around the world and racking up incredible numbers on social media with his moments of magic.

Ronaldo's jumping brilliance

And aside from his electrifying pace and Herculean strength, we're inclined to think that Ronaldo's jumping is the physical attribute that stands out the most.

Back in 2011, the 'Ronaldo: Tested to the Limit' documentary showed that Ronaldo jumped higher than the average NBA player, but we're inclined to think he's since gone from strength to strength.

In fact, Ronaldo produced what is arguably his magnum opus from a long line of headed wonder goals in 2019, rising into the heavens to score a levitating goal against Sampdoria.

Ronaldo's insane statistics

The original footage of Ronaldo hovering at the back post to rise above the opposing defenders was impressive in itself, but the slow-motion replays highlighted his hang time in all its magnificence.

Now, there aren't the statistics to prove whether or not it was some sort of world record, but Ronaldo was measured at a staggering total height of 256 centimetres or 71 centimetres off the ground.

That, for the record, is nothing short of astonishing, but by no means unbeatable.

Ronaldo's jumping height beaten

In fact, Ronaldo's space-scraping soar has been topped in unlikely circumstances this week with Bevis Mugabi scoring a goal that saw him leap 75cm to reach a total height of 262cm.

The mind-boggling numbers, touted by the official Motherwell Twitter account, transpired during Motherwell's 2-1 win over Ross County with Mugabi scoring the game-deciding goal.

And trust us when we say that Mugabi's Ronaldo-topping header looks just as impressive in the footage as it does in the data books, so be sure to check it out in all its glory down below:

Oh. My. Goodness. Mugabi's head is literally in line with the crossbar.

Mugabi on beating Ronaldo

According to The Sun, Mugabi joked after the stats were confirmed: "He's a very competitive guy so I might need to drop him a DM and say, 'bro you need to up your game.'

"I'm not really a social media person but my phone has been blowing up and going non-stop since Wednesday - it's been a bit scary!"

And when asked about his leaping skills, Mugabi replied: "I've always had a good leap but nobody's had the chance to see it. I work on it in the gym by doing box jumps and I'm always trying to add to my game.

"I always try to enter every game being as fit as possible - sprinting the fastest, jumping the highest or recovery runs.

"I'll try on the end of more crosses. I can't guarantee that I'll be jumping as high as Ronaldo again though."

Fair play to you, Bevis; you know you're doing something right if you're doing it better than a five-time Ballon d'Or winner...

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News