Fans of Rockstar Games' hugely popular Grand Theft Auto series may have at long last located a potential release date for the new GTA 6.

The leaked GTA 6 details came via a reddit user AMA, and the information rounded up also included potential facts about the story, characters and location.

One thing to note, however, before we divulge any further, is that Rockstar are notoriously known for keeping their cards close to their chest. So, these ‘leaks’ for now at least fall into the heavy rumour category.

The OP Redditor subsequently posted: “For all I know this could be fake. I found it interesting so decided to put it into a list for more people to determine its credibility.

“Just doesn’t seem that the leaker came up with the things from the top of their head, maybe it was thought out but it is interesting nevertheless.”

Release Date, Setting & Map

Firstly, it is reported that GTA 6 will arrive in October 2023 with the console versions of the game being prioritised first and an optimised PC edition to follow afterwards.

The story structure will follow a similar template to that of Red Dead Redemption 2. So it will split into multiple chapters, and not only that, but the online feature of the game will launch a few months after the single player mode.

It is also believed that the first two chapters are set in the late 1970s in a version of Miami/Florida before progressing through to modern day.

The alleged leaker also revealed that the game’s main story is around 60 hours long, while also claiming the “map is smaller than RDR2 but way dense.”

The mission structure in GTA 6, meanwhile, is also set to be “quite free.”

In terms of the game’s protagonist, however, the details appeared to be rather limited, as the leaker said that Rockstar Games were cautious about spoiling any story details.

Ultimately, though, it does sound like players will end the game as a 34-year-old male, though in the early 1970s chapters it will see gamers playing as this character’s father.

These are ultimately quite big details shared, but as always with rumours, it is best to take them with a pinch of salt at least until official confirmation is revealed.

