Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in WWE history.

Both men personified two different eras of sports entertainment and you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan pro-wrestling fan that wouldn't wax lyrical about the legacies both left.

But, rather surprisingly, the two Hall of Famers never went toe-to-toe inside the ring.

Rumours have suggested for years that Stone Cold simply didn't like Hogan and refused to work with him but that, of course, was never confirmed.

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been speaking about why a super fight between the pair never happened and explained that the issue was deeper than Austin simply not liking his colleague.

"It would’ve been interesting to see," JR said of the match, speaking on his podcast.

"You have two of the most amazing attractions in the history of pro wrestling, so I’m sure it would have been a success financially.

"However, artistically? Maybe, not so much. Austin never had the confidence that he and Hogan would have enough chemistry to live up to the hype."

Ross went on to rubbish suggestions that Stone Cold didn't like Hogan, suggesting that the issue was more about their in-ring styles clashing.

"There have always been the stories that Austin didn’t like Hogan, he didn’t want to work with Hogan, which is great for the internet gossip and chatter.

"But I just think the styles clash was more than what Steve wanted to attempt. I don’t think it had anything to do personally with Hogan.

"Steve’s issue was just that he had a very high pace. Intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace.

That just may not have fit Hogan’s styles at the time because of his back [issues]. It would’ve been an interesting attraction.

"It would’ve been a great poster, a great promo, it would’ve made money. But I don’t think the match had a chance in hell of living up to the hype of the two stars."

It's certainly interesting to hear why Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan never happened in WWE from someone so involved with the pair.

Maybe JR has finally put to bed those rumours about Austin not liking The Hulkster, too.

News Now - Sport News