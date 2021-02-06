Gareth Bale can't catch a break at Tottenham Hotspur right now.

It's becoming vastly apparent that Jose Mourinho wasn't as chuffed about Daniel Levy re-signing the Welsh wizard from Real Madrid as the millions of excited fans across social media.

It's astonishing to think that we're now in February and Bale has only started two Premier League games, amassing less than 250 minutes in the competition he dominated in 2012/13.

Bale's Tottenham woes

And even as Tottenham were chasing a goal during their tepid 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, Mourinho dismissed the opportunity of introducing the four-time Champions League winner on his bench.

As a result, regardless of the rumours surrounding Bale's attitude, he simply has to go down as one of the worst Premier League signings of the season.

But as with every year in England's top-flight, there are many new arrivals who fail to make the grade, so Bale can least reassure himself with the fact that he isn't alone.

Worst signings XI

In fact, Bale's woes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have encouraged us to assess some of the Premier League's biggest struggles as we plod into the second half of the campaign.

So, without further ado, you can check out GIVEMESPORT's selection for the worst XI of Premier League signings this season down below:

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

With 35 goals conceded and the second-most errors leading to goals in the division, Ramsdale has stood out as the Premier League's weakest number one goalkeeper amidst the Blades' struggles.

RB - Branislav Ivanovic (West Bromwich Albion)

Signing an over-the-hill Ivanovic, now aged 36, always looked risky and the former Chelsea man has been completely out of his depth in the Premier League's leakiest defence, shipping 52 goals.

CB - Diego Llorente (Leeds United)

When you spend £18 million on a new defender, you probably expect more than 91 minutes of Premier League action from them in four months, but injuries continue to plague the Spaniard.

CB - Joël Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion)

A tad harsh, truth be told, but the dearth of terrible centre-back buys turned us to WhoScored.com ratings and only Llorente has a lower average match rating than Veltman since his Brighton switch.

LB - Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United)

Flattering to deceive in both attack and defence, we can't be alone in wondering what's going wrong for the undoubtedly talented Lewis, but his £15 million fee is looking more and more inflated by the week.

RM - Willian (Arsenal)

A free transfer, yes, but Willian hasn't come close to justifying his wages at Arsenal with a desperate start that has reaped just one Premier League assist and two shots on target since his debut.

CM - Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Billed as the jewel in Chelsea's heavy-spending crown, Havertz has looked a shell of the starlet who tore the Bundesliga to shreds, costing £25.26 million for every league goal contribution so far.

CM - Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

This is by no means entirely Van de Beek's fault, but we couldn't leave him out for being reduced to just two starts and 306 minutes in the Premier League despite costing United more than £35 million.

LM - Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)

We dread to think exactly what Bale is pocketing at Spurs, but the rumours of his poor attitude and work ethic can't be completely unfounded when Mourinho has limited him to just two league starts.

ST - Timo Werner (Chelsea)

It's staggering to think that a striker who was competing for the European Golden Shoe as recently as last summer has now embarked on a Premier League goal drought stretching back to November.

ST - Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

At 20 years old, there's still plenty of time for Brewster to turn things around, but we'd be lying if we said zero Premier League goals from 17 appearances as a good return for a £23.5 million striker.

Still hope...

Now, it's important to note that we're not writing off these 11 players in one fell swoop because there are countless examples of players taking time to adjust to their new Premier League moves.

So, sure, this particular XI might have flagged and failed so far in 2020/21 season, but they possess so much quality that there's good reason to think they can turn things around.

Besides, let's face it, with everyone from Didier Drogba to Luis Suarez and Fred to Son Heung-min struggling in their first season, don't be surprised if a Havertz or Van de Beek thrives next season.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News