CD Projekt RED’s title Cyberpunk 2077, which was released in December 2020, has now reportedly had to refund almost two million copies of the game.

This is according to a community poll created by Upper Echelon Gamers.

This was as a result of the game’s poor performance, particularly on older generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and was in a majority of cases practicably unplayable.

These figures were taken from a YouTube community poll so may not necessarily be one hundred percent accurate. This also will not be able to be verified against Sony or Microsoft’s own figures.

However, a large number of PC players did not refund Cyberpunk 2077 as it did ultimately perform rather well by comparison to the console versions of the game.

Almost two million refunds, however, is remarkable from the developers who were responsible for the greatest digital launch of all time and secured more pre-orders than The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Players highlighted a number of major issues, which hurt the overall gameplay experience, including vulnerable save files. This was later discovered as being linked to a number of craftable items being stored in their inventory, which ended up corrupting the save file and pushing it beyond the storage data.

In addition, gamers experienced a number of bizarre glitches that were then shown all over the internet, including teleporting police officers and catapulting cars.

Developers CD Projekt RED have since offered their apologies to the gaming community and have promised that it will fix the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2021. They have subsequently released another hotfix that aims to address a game-breaking bug.

This is indeed a far from ideal situation for the studio, who have also had to deal with lawsuits and reports that “everyone at the studio knew the game was in rough shape and needed more time.”

Nevertheless, hopefully the developers will have fixed the issues for one of last year’s most anticipated games and get it to the level that the players were expecting.

