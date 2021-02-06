Parker Boudreaux - nicknamed the 'new Brock Lesnar' - has officially signed a deal with WWE.

The 22-year-old already has a cult following amongst pro-wrestling fans, due to his uncanny resemblance to The Beast.

Boudreaux stands at 6' 4", looks like Lesnar and has even followed a similar early career path to his senior.

Before signing a deal with WWE, he was playing as an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights college football team.

It was previously suggested that Parker could try his hand at the NFL by declaring for the draft, but that looks unlikely now considering he's penned a deal with Vince McMahon's company.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Boudreaux was backstage at a recent NXT taping before committing to WWE and signing a developmental contract.

While the news has been kept pretty quiet, Matt Riddle has responded on social media, writing:

"He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome!"

Yep, it looks like Riddle already has his eye on WWE's latest acquisition. But he won't be the only one watching closely.

Paul Heyman is said to be 'very high' on Boudreaux having teased his potential on multiple occasions.

Most recently, the college star tweeted a picture of himself in the gym with the caption '2021 is going to be something SPECIAL...'

Heyman quote tweeted that, adding: "His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference."

Well, it seems that 2021 has got off to a special start indeed.

While The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Boudreaux has officially signed a deal, no details have been revealed about when he will start training in NXT.

Parker studies at university in Orlando, but it's unclear if the junior will leave school altogether or attend classes to finish out his degree while training at the Performance Center.

Either way, to hear that he's signed with WWE is certainly exciting. The future of pro-wrestling certainly looks bright.

