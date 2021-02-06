Leeds eyeing summer bid for £36m-rated PL star

Leeds United are enjoying a fine season.

The Whites are currently 11th in the Premier League table, and already sit 15 points clear of Fulham in 18th.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking up rather than down, then, and there is a genuine chance of the club forcing their way into European contention.

In the January transfer window, the club opted against bolstering their squad but it seems they are already looking towards the summer.

Eurosport claims that the club are eyeing up a potential summer move for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The winger has had a somewhat disappointing season at Molineux and has laid on just one assist in his 21 league games.

However, the club are now said to be eyeing a move for the Spaniard ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that Leeds have been boosted by a new financial deal and that could bolster their finances ahead of the window.

Adama is currently valued at £36m by Transfermarkt and he has a contract until 2023.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a really intriguing option.

Adama is a remarkably pacey player, able of tearing up and down the flank and trying to take defenders on.

Under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have dramatically improved, with players continually on an upward trajectory.

Traore is only likely to get better if he does move to Elland Road and he remains a young player.

He turned 25 in January, and his curve is only going upwards.

