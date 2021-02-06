Aston Villa's stance on Barkley transfer revealed - report

Ross Barkley’s form at Aston Villa has been excellent.

Since moving to the club on loan from Chelsea in the summer, he has become a first-team regular under Dean Smith.

The former England international has made 11 Premier League appearances and has scored three goals, while also laying on an assist.

A hamstring injury sustained in November ruled him out for a batch of fixtures, but he is now back in the team and playing well, scoring the winner in the victory over Southampton.

And EuroSport now reports that Villa remain hopeful of signing Barkley on a permanent deal this summer.

The club have been boosted by Chelsea’s decision to sack Frank Lampard, with the report claiming that there are precious few at the club who are invested in giving him a chance to prove his worth following the spell at Villa Park.

Villa believe they could convince him to stay and he is currently valued at £19.35m by Transfermarkt.

The club are ninth in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s clash with Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Barkley really ought to stay.

He is an excellent player and he is finally being given the chance to play on a regular basis.

A former England international who hasn’t played for his country since the 2019 European Championships qualifier against Bulgaria, when he scored a brace.

If this keeps up, he could have a genuine chance of working his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the delayed 2020 championships.

Staying at Villa is the best option for his career.

