Cristiano Ronaldo accused of Lionel Messi obsession in Twitter thread

p1etri9chun7516401a59klv115b.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday this week.

It's astonishing to think that the Juventus star is still contending for the European Golden Shoe and Ballon d'Or now that he's approaching his 40th birthday but to Ronaldo, age is just a number.

And with the Portuguese showing no signs of stopping with a fantastic third season in Turin, already boasting 22 goals in 23 games, there's no reason to think that father time is catching up with him.

Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Now, that is nothing but a good thing for football fans like ourselves who enjoy basking in Ronaldo's brilliance, but there's at least one area in which the 36-year-old might be annoyed as he continues.

That's because, of course, Ronaldo can only ever go so long without being compared to his eternal rival Lionel Messi and yes, we're guilty as charged when it comes to indulging in it.

But such is the uniqueness of having arguably the two greatest footballers in history inhabiting the same era, as well as the same league for nine years, that it's ultimately pretty natural.

p1etrj5ul5drg106o1lfo1iqafoil.jpg

Ronaldo vs Messi Twitter threads

And as a result, seldom does a week go by where Ronaldo and Messi aren't pitted against each other in formats ranging from data analyses to FIFA 21 simulations and everything in between.

However, today we're turning to one of the most frequented mediums: Twitter threads.

That's right, we've all been scrolling through our Twitter feeds and come across a new take on the Ronaldo and Messi debate, complete with detailed statistics and thousands of retweets in tow.

p1etrj7h93m88pct1ppcmg5nn2n.jpg

Is Ronaldo obsessed with Messi?

But bear with us for a second because the latest addition in a long line of Ronaldo vs Messi Twitter threads, courtesy of @CrewsMat19, is certainly one of the most unique entries we've ever seen.

That's because they're less interested in the well-trodden path of statistical comparisons and are instead trying to highlight that, well, Ronaldo is a little bit obsessed when it comes to Messi.

Now, give or take the odd, relaxed transcription, the quotes are indeed accurate, so be sure to check out the thread below to see if you think Ronaldo really does have an 'inferiority complex'.

p1etrl0vqmgn41ofupbuuveh2ur.jpg p1etrl1p1i11g7jbumuggbg3pat.jpg p1etrl2gkn1iejekr14ul9arqp8v.jpg p1etrl389i1g0k1r831oj1p23ef311.jpg p1etrl3ppb12ds1nphl67f9j1f6l13.jpg p1etrl4begeek1hsm1d1i11moe3u15.jpg p1etrl52p81upvrhu8bq1gp41atn17.jpg p1etrl5klc10p94jmte9lkau3619.jpg p1etrl67oha5a35v1uvgf2lgk41b.jpg p1etrl6m901o0p1h65fsr1g1g10891d.jpg p1etrlgfkf1jgn1l9o1salds0vnn1f.jpg p1etrlhe9n1t9t16fqtls1vgp6eu1h.jpg p1etrli901ohgsknmo91k2degr1j.jpg p1etrliucm1m7j100j1dm61k5qcu91l.jpg p1etrlke0krqlqru1g8iek5jhc1n.jpg p1etrll8fvsv011lp1h5tsci1rqh1p.jpg p1etrllsooqjo16ftl5f6jb1jdp1r.jpg p1etrlml26d6s1ems17f418vf1oa31t.jpg p1etrln6vndg0vl51ojh19pp123o1v.jpg p1etrlo96l1aa71s8b1st6uffh8t21.jpg p1etrlou1i1id91s1h55a1t6ak4p23.jpg p1etrlpkl01rjn4m54qdbni18mr25.jpg p1etrlqd0aplr9op1tdt1l371j6g29.jpg p1etrlr3867bv1m1a15h6kdr4v42b.jpg p1etrlrn7c1lb716jv1g3j13lgner2d.jpg p1etrlug1gvlgsnu1pgf1oee1p6s2f.jpg p1etrlv2gq15jm1701oshs0biu22h.jpg p1etrlvlpq14661lerigd40411d32j.jpg p1etrm06vu1jl6ho7qpe1pnd1krr2l.jpg

Woof, to be fair, consuming all those Ronaldo quotes in one go would certainly have you believe that he frantically compared his statistics to Messi every night on his laptop.

An 'inferiority complex'?

But it's important to remember that many of these comments took place years apart and I certainly think we can forgive Ronaldo for getting frustrated with the constant comparisons at times.

Then again, while Messi hasn't exactly batted away every Ronaldo question that's ever come his way, we'd be lying if we said he answered them with the same fervor and bite of his rival.

p1etrj8btpkbrne5dr8s5cu9bp.jpg

But does Ronaldo have a dartboard with Messi's face pinned to the bullseye and think he's less of a man because of the Barcelona star? Yeh, that's a big fat 'no' from us.

