Spurs lining up astute summer swoop for £18m-rated ace

Tottenham Hotspur are already looking towards the summer transfer window.

They did not make a signing in the January market but they did invest heavily last summer, bringing in the likes of Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Sergio Reguilon.

It seems they are already making plans for new signings at the end of the season, though it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho will still be in charge.

Spurs are on a remarkably poor run of form and have won just one of their last five games.

Sunday’s clash with West Bromwich Albion could be seen as a must-win game as Mourinho looks to win back the trust of the Tottenham faithful.

Eurosport reports that the club are targeting a move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons as a potential replacement for Serge Aurier.

Aurier left the stadium at half-time of the defeat to Liverpool and Spurs are on the lookout for a successor.

Aarons has also been eyed by Bayern Munich and Manchester United but Spurs have been scouting him for some time.

They believe they may be able to convince him to move, although he remains a key member of Norwich’s squad.

He has made 28 appearances for the club this season and they are currently top of the Championship table.

Aarons is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and he has a contract at Carrow Road until 2024.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Aarons is still just 21.

He is a talent, and he has already been exposed to Premier League football, laying on two assists in 36 league games last season.

The England U21 international averages 1.3 key passes per game in the second-tier, 1.3 dribbles, an 83.8% pass completion rate and 1.6 clearances, per WhoScored.

He is an offensive threat and a good defender to boot.

A move to Spurs would be a worthy step up.

