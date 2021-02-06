Leicester open talks with excellent star over new £100k p/w deal

Leicester City’s season has been quietly excellent.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently third in the Premier League table and sit ahead of champions Liverpool, big-spending Chelsea, and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

With the season reaching its business end, Leicester are well in contention to qualify for the Champions League, or even fight for the title.

They are five points behind leaders Manchester City although Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

Leicester have been boosted by the form of a number of key first-team stars and are racking up points as a result.

Youri Tielemans has been integral, playing in every Premier League game this season.

He has scored five goals and also laid on two assists, with The Daily Mail now claiming that the Foxes have opened talks with the Belgium international over a new contract.

Tielemans’ current deal expires in 2023, with the Foxes hoping to extend that and give him a major pay hike to around £100,000-per-week.

The midfielder has made a total of 86 appearances for Leicester since his £40m move from French club AS Monaco.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a brilliant midfielder.

Tielemans averages two tackles per game in the league, 1.3 interceptions, 1.2 shots, 1.4 dribbles, and a pass completion rate of 82.6%, per WhoScored.

He is a genuinely elite player who can consistently make the difference in the middle of the pitch.

It is little surprise that Leicester want to keep him around.

Otherwise, one has to think that vultures will be circling.

