Lampard's stance on possible Celtic move amid surprise links

Frank Lampard is without a job.

The former England international was sacked by Chelsea on January 25th, with Thomas Tuchel appointed as his replacement.

Since his departure, the 42-year-old has been linked with a move to Celtic.

That appears to have begun with Harry Redknapp’s suggestion that he could be tempted by a battle with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in the Scottish Premiership.

Football Insider now reports, though, that Lampard isn’t interested in a quick return to management.

He is said to be ready to wait until the summer before deciding on his next move, and he would prefer a move to a Premier League club.

The report does state that he would be open to an approach from Celtic but he is not set to jump straight back into the hotseat.

One thing he does not want is a return to the Championship, having worked with Derby County before his move to Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

A move to Celtic would be a classic case of Lampard failing upwards.

He didn’t really thrive at Chelsea despite a huge amount of money being spent.

A move to a club like Celtic could actually guarantee him some success, such is the lack of competition in Scotland, but there is no evidence to suggest that he can actually manage the club any better than Neil Lennon.

He would be getting the job purely on the basis of his name.

That can never be a good appointment.

Celtic should thank their lucky stars he isn't interested right now.

