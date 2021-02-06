South America has always been home to some of the world's best footballers.

While European football has emerged as the holy grail for professionals across the world in recent decades, that doesn't mean that the most talented players haven't emerged elsewhere.

Besides, it could be argued that the three greatest footballers in history have hailed from South America with Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi all achieving legendary status.

South American football

Don't get us wrong, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ferenc Puskas would have something to say about that, but nations like Brazil and Argentina have always been a hotbed for some of football's greatest.

It's no coincidence, after all, that Brazil boast the most FIFA World Cup triumphs in history with the likes of Garrincha, Roberto Rivellino, Romario and Ronaldinho shining along the way.

And although European nations have been crowned champions of the world at the last four tournaments, it hasn't been at the expense of world-class talent emerging from South America.

Team of the Decade (2011-2020)

Therefore, there was plenty of competition when International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) decided to unveil their South American Team of the Decade for 2011 to 2020.

IFFHS have already showcased their world-class XIs for Europe and Africa, but the South American entry made for arguably the toughest selection of all with the likes of Messi and Neymar in the mix.

In fact, IFFHS couldn't name their team without causing controversy because the competition was so trying that world-class players like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were forced to miss out.

There's even space for a former Queens Park Rangers hero and a West Ham United flop, though, it must be said, it's their spells with Inter Milan and Barcelona that are responsible for their selections.

If that fact alone hasn't intrigued you, we don't know what will, so be sure to check out the incredible XI down below to see whether you agree or not:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Ok, I won't beat around the bush, Suarez not making the cut is nothing short of scandalous.

Paolo Guerrero is without a doubt a legend of modern South American football, consistently scoring in Serie A and on Peru duties, but we can't seriously entertain the idea that he's outdone Suarez?!

We're talking about a double European Golden Shoe winner - at two different clubs, we hasten to add - who's scored in three consecutive World Cup tournaments and found the net in a victorious Copa America final.

That, and I think you can only argue that Ronaldo, Messi and Robert Lewandowski have been better and more consistent goalscorers over the last ten years than Suarez.

Besides, this is the same world-class striker who matched the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season and outscored Messi in an astonishing 59-goal campaign in 2015/16.

So, unless I'm missing something plainly obvious, it's hard to stomach Suarez's absence and I'd even swap out Aguero to facilitate him if necessary.

