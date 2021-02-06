The 2021 Royal Rumble kicked off The Road to WrestleMania last Sunday.

As always, there were shocks and surprises throughout, and this year saw four title bouts on the card, alongside the two namesake matches.

Edge and Bianca Belair were the two big winners on the night, as they were the last standing at the end of the men's and women's Royal Rumble.

Both WWE Superstars have punched their ticket to WrestleMania 37 and can now challenge a champion of their choice on the grandest stage of them all.

Elsewhere on the night, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and Drew McIntyre successfully defended their titles, while Charlotte and Asuka were dethroned by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who captured the Women's Tag Team Championships.

As always, WWE cameras were on hand to catch all the drama of the Royal Rumble, both inside the ring and out of it.

One week on, a number of interesting behind-the-scenes photos have been published from the PPV, giving fans an idea of what it was like backstage on the night.

Check out some of the best below:

As you can see, Belair was the focus for many backstage, following her historic Royal Rumble win.

It's also great to see legends like Ric Flair hanging around too. You can see all 50 backstage photos in the full gallery HERE.

Of course, it was another legend who actually won the men's rumble. Edge, who entered from the No.1 spot, was incredibly the last man standing over one hour later.

In the week following his triumph, The Rated-R Superstar has teased challenging all three of Reigns, McIntyre and Finn Balor.

He made an appearance on RAW, SmackDown and NXT to tell each of those champions that he's yet to make a decision about WrestleMania 37.

'The Ultimate Opportunist' really is living up to his moniker. We'll just have to wait and see who he decides to face at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in April.

All will no doubt become clear as we make our way down The Road to WrestleMania.

