"I cannot believe..." - Pundit slams West Ham's transfer strategy

West Ham United’s transfer window was a strange one.

The January market is obviously a difficult one in which to operate and the club opted against bringing in a striker after the departure of Sebastien Haller, who moved to Ajax.

Instead, they brought in the defender Frederik Alves, who is likely to continue playing for the U23s, and Jesse Lingard, on loan from Manchester United.

They were linked with a number of forwards but opted against a deal and their transfer strategy has now been savaged by the ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Indeed, they have been left with just one senior striker in Michail Antonio.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former England goalkeeper said: “I was surprised that they did not sign a replacement for Haller. I thought the reason for them letting him go was that they had a replacement lined up. I cannot believe they haven’t replaced him.

“In Moyes’ defence, his business with (Jarrod) Bowen and (Tomas) Soucek last January was fantastic. It has been key to a lot of their success. Which means that clearly the right player wasn’t available.

“They have the option of playing (Said) Benrahma or (Andriy) Yarmolenko up there if Antonio is not fit. Although Yarmolenko has not done that well this season.

“If Antonio did get injured it would be a worry. The fans would be extremely disappointed if they missed out on a European place because they did not sign a backup for Antonio.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Robinson isn’t wrong here.

The Hammers are in fine form and are pushing for European qualification.

But they are so reliant on Antonio’s hamstrings holding up for the remainder of the campaign.

There really isn’t another option beyond using a midfielder up front and their season could legitimately fall apart if the striker picks up an injury.

Their inability to sign a forward feels like a major mistake.

