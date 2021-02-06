It's a dubious honour to have conceded a goal against Lionel Messi.

Comfortingly, the number of stoppers who belong that unfortunate goalkeepers' union is now into the hundreds.

Back in December, the Argentine scored his 644th Barcelona goal, a feat which saw him surpass the great Pele as the highest goalscorer for one club in history.

It was such a remarkable achievement that Budweiser decided to mark it with a commercial campaign.

They sent bottles of beer to every single goalkeeper - that's 160 in total - who Messi had beaten for the Blaugrana. That's a serious amount of cheap lager.

The tongue-in-cheek move has been met with a wide response on social media, with the likes of Joe Hart, Gianluigi Buffon and Jan Oblak having posted their praise for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After all, there's no shame in being unable to stop arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

Naturally, though, some 'keepers received more than others and former Real Madrid number one Iker Casillas has ended up with 17.

Casillas responds to Messi

The 39-year-old has finally received the package and he took to Twitter to message Messi.

"I thought they wouldn't arrive! But here is my personalised bottle," Casillas wrote.

"Congratulations Messi for your record of 644 goals. I remember when you scored your 264th and 265th goals against me... good game, good draw and, best of all, you never scored past me again!"

(Translation via Marca.)

As you can just about make out from the photo, the personalised bottles feature how many goals Messi had scored for Barcelona by that point, as well as a picture of him celebrating in the centre.

Casillas knows better than most what it's like to be overcome by the brilliance of Messi due to the South American's record in El Clasico.

In fact, he's scored no fewer than 26 goals against Real Madrid.

So while no goalkeeper really wants a memento of the times they've conceded, a permanent link to Messi's stat-shattering, history-making career is probably worth a spot on the mantelpiece.

