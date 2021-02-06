Palace dealt bitter injury blow as Hodgson says he's in the dark

Crystal Palace are enduring a rather underwhelming season.

Roy Hodgson’s side are 13th in the Premier League table and while they are not necessarily in any relegation danger, they are also unlikely to push into the European qualification spots.

And now they have been dealt a bitter blow.

The Sun reports that manager Hodgson simply doesn’t know when Wilfried Zaha will be back amid his injury woes.

The former Manchester United man limped off in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United, and Hodgson claims that he has no idea when the 28-year-old will be back.

Quoted by the newspaper, he said: "We don't know how long it's going to keep him out but he certainly won't be available for this game and it could even be much longer than that.

"You never know with these hamstring injuries, Wilf is incredible in terms of recovery so I wouldn't want to put a definite timeline on it.

"But it is a muscle strain and all muscle strains take time to heal."

Zaha is a key player for Palace and has scored nine goals in 19 games this season, while also registering two assists.

He has captained the club on various occasions and his absence could see Palace struggle for form.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a horrible blow.

Zaha is so key to the way Palace play that his absence will undoubtedly be keenly felt.

He dribbles at the opposition, takes them on, and is also capable of both scoring and assisting.

Without him, it will be interesting to see if the club can continue picking up points.

On the surface, it feels unlikely.

