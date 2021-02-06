Takumi Minamino's loan move to Southampton went under the radar somewhat.

The Saints initially approached Liverpool with a view to signing Neco Williams, but it then became apparent the Japanese midfielder was available.

The 26-year-old had never quite made the impact he'd hoped for at Anfield and he should be getting much more regular game time under Ralph Hasnehuttl.

The Southampton boss had to change something, at any rate, after watching side lose 9-0 at Manchester United - incredibly, their second loss by that margin in just 15 months.

That meant Minamino was thrown straight in at St James' Park against Newcastle, but Southampton again got off to an awful start.

The Magpies surged into a 2-0 lead with goals from Joe Willock and a Jan Bednarek own goal (yes seriously, him again).

Minamino had also got off to a worrying start when he was felled by Jeff Hendrick and it initially looked like he'd suffered an injury.

Fortunately, he was OK to play on and went on to score a brilliant goal on his debut.

What a finish - Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be looking on delighted. If only Liverpool's current forwards could do the same right now...

News Now - Sport News