Diogo Jota has had a good start to life at Liverpool.

The Portuguese forward has notched nine goals in 17 games since moving from Wolves last summer.

Unfortunately, he has been out of action for the last few months after suffering an injury in December.

That means that Jota has had a lot of free time to practice his FIFA skills.

The 24-year-old is, most probably, the best professional footballer in the world at FIFA.

Jota won last year's ePremier League Invitational after beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

A few days later, he went 30-0 on FUT Champs and finished in the top 100 in the world.

And, this morning, the Liverpool ace went unbeaten yet again on Weekend League.

Yes, Jota won all 30-0 of his games in this week's FUT Champions tournament.

Not only that, he's currently first in the world.

Jota took to Instagram to show off his achievement, writing: "Just said I will play until I lose".

He then posted another graphic whereby he showed off his side.

View the team he used below...

GK: Nick Pope (84)

RB: James Tavernier (86)

CB: Kyle Walker (86)

CB: Raphael Varane (88)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CDM: Patrick Vieira (88)

CM: Diogo Jota (99)

CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CAM: Eusebio (91)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

ST: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Now, we know that he's probably not going to be first in the world by the time this week's tournament comes to an end.

But, to win every game in a Weekend League is an incredible accomplishment.

Just imagine being as good as he is at both football and FIFA. Life is just not fair, is it?!

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

News Now - Sport News