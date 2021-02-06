Real Madrid eyeing surprise move for £4.95m-rated Wolves-owned man

Rafa Mir should be a familiar name to Wolves fans.

The striker joined the club from Valencia back in 2018, with Sky Sports reporting at the time that he had also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Since his arrival, though, he has struggled to make a real impression at Molineux.

Mir has made a total of four appearances for Wolves, all of which came in the 2017/18 season.

He has gone on loan to Las Palmas, Nottingham Forest, and is currently at Huesca this season, making 21 La Liga appearances and scoring six goals.

But Sport Witness now carries a report from Defensa Central claiming that there is interest, once again, from Real.

They are said to be scouting the 23-year-old and he is seen as a cheap option for a club who are also interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Huesca have the option to buy him at the end of the season and Real could potentially swoop as they look to add some genuine depth to their forward ranks.

Mir is valued at £4.95m by Transfermarkt and a move to Real would undoubtedly be a surprise.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Mir is unlikely to get in the Real starting XI but one can understand why they’re interested.

This is a player who has been in decent form for Huesca and if the club did want to bolster their ranks with a cheap option, a swoop for the 23-year-old could be great value.

One has to wonder why Wolves haven’t given him any chances in the league, especially given the potential interest from Real.

This summer will certainly be an interesting one for Mir.

