Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

The Portuguese forward is nearing the end of his career but he is still playing at a very high level.

It didn't take him long to score his first goal since turning 36.

Ronaldo was in the starting lineup for Juventus' Serie A clash against Roma on Saturday evening.

He broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a delightful finish.

Ronaldo picked up the ball on the edge of the box and he produced a lovely left-footed strike that nestled into the corner.

Watch the goal below:

Per Bleacher Report, Ronaldo has now scored 300 goals in 326 games since turning 30.

He's like a fine wine, isn't he?

Ronaldo is now 36 years old but he's still scoring goals for fun.

It will be a very sad day when the Portuguese legend finally hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo spoke about the prospect of retirement in an emotional Instagram post yesterday, but promised to give his all while he still plays.

"36 years old, unbelievable! It feels like it all started yesterday, but this journey is already full of adventures and stories to remember by. My first ball, my first team, my first goal... Time flies!" He wrote.

"As I celebrate my 36th birthday and my 20th year as a professional footballer, I’m sorry that I can’t promise you 20 more years of this. But what I can promise you, is that as long as I keep going, you’ll never receive less than 100% from me!"

Let's hope we get to see him play for many, many more years because he is still a joy to watch.

