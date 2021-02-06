It only took Cristiano Ronaldo 13 minutes during Saturday’s Serie A clash between Juventus and AS Roma to prove that age is just a number.

The legendary Portuguese forward turned 36 on Friday and celebrated by notching his 16th league goal of the current campaign.

In the process, Ronaldo further extended his lead at the top of Serie A’s goalscorer charts. He now has two more goals than Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, three more than Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, and four more than AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The veteran superstar then went agonisingly close to doubling both his and Juve’s tally in the 22nd minute.

He produced a stunning first touch to set himself before leathering the ball onto the underside of the crossbar with his right foot.

The ball bounced down onto the line and Ronaldo appealed to the assistant referee for a goal.

Watch the incident here…

So unlucky. That would have been some goal.

However, referee Daniele Orsato allowed play to continue. The whole of the ball had obviously not crossed the line, otherwise his watch would have notified him.

Ronaldo being Ronaldo, though, wanted to make doubly sure that he hadn’t just been cheated out of another career goal.

Appealing to the match official, Orsato pointed to his watch, letting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner know that the correct decision had been made.

However, Ronaldo then amusingly tried to grab the ref’s watch to check for himself!

Watch the footage here…

If ever a video summed up Cristiano.

It’s incredible that even at the age of 36, his hunger to score goals is stronger than it's ever been before.

And it’s this relentless desire to improve his numbers before he retires which indicates he’ll be around for quite a few more years yet before hanging up his boots.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News