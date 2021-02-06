Arsenal slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Dean Smith's side took the lead after two minutes through Ollie Watkins.

The Gunners were unable to find an equaliser and thus suffered a defeat for the second consecutive Premier League match.

Arsenal may feel hard done by, however.

The north London side had genuine appeals for a penalty ruled away in the second half.

Alexandre Lacazette appeared to be hauled down by Emiliano Martinez in the Villa box.

However, the referee actually gave a foul against Lacazette in what was a controversial decision.

Lacazette, valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, took to Twitter to vent his frustration over not being given a penalty.

Reacting to a video of the incident, the Frenchman simply wrote: "Another one...".

That is, of course, a reference to the numerous decisions that have gone against Arsenal in recent weeks.

In midweek, David Luiz was controversially sent off after clipping the heels of Willian Jose in the box.

It's obvious that Arsenal and their players have not been happy with the officials in the past few days.

Mikel Arteta was seen having words with the referee at the end of the game.

When asked what he said to the referee, Arteta replied, per Goal: “I keep that between me and them."

And when asked about what he thought of the decisions, he said: “I prefer to stay on mute on that.

“As you could see, I was really animated for a few decisions and one big decision I will not discuss here as well, what happened.

“It is what it is. It is not an excuse, Regardless of those decisions, we have to win the game. It is as simple as that.”

Those decisions mean that Arsenal are now nine points off the top four.

They will hope that decisions go their way soon as they bid to qualify for Europe.

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

News Now - Sport News