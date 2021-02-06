Thomas Soucek was sent off in controversial circumstances for West Ham against Fulham on Saturday evening.

The Czech midfielder accidentally caught Aleksandar Mitrović in the face with an elbow from a free-kick.

Mitrovic fell to the ground in a heap. Nothing was given originally.

VAR advised Mike Dean to have a look at the incident and, after viewing the monitor, Soucek was given his marching orders.

Watch the moment below:

I'm sorry, but that's just never a red card.

There is no chance that Soucek has intentionally elbowed Mitrovic. It's certainly not violent conduct.

Gary Lineker summed the moment up perfectly, writing: "You have got to be kidding? That’s not a red card in a million years. So clearly accidental. A nonsense."

He wasn't the only big name in the world of football to vent their frustration.

Jamie Carragher wrote: "What is going on! that’s not a deliberate elbow!! FFS."

In another tweet, he added: "This red card for Soucek needs rescinding ASAP!"

While Peter Crouch joked: "My pointy elbows wouldn’t stand a chance in today’s game."

It certainly doesn't look good on Dean and VAR that they viewed that incident as a red card.

Fortunately for West Ham, the decision didn't have an impact on the final result.

The two sides were unable to find the net during the 90 minutes and the game ended all-square.

As things stand, West Ham will be without Soucek for three games, including for a trip to United in their FA Cup clash on Tuesday.

Let's hope Soucek has his ban overturned.

