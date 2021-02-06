"Out of his depth" - Spurs ace savaged by pundit after derby defeat

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has the weight of the attack on his shoulders.

Harry Kane sustained an ankle injury against Liverpool, as Jose Mourinho’s side lost 3-1, and he was absent for the defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Spurs did not manage to score a goal in either of those games, losing each 1-0.

Son has been in excellent form this season and has scored 16 goals in 31 games in all competitions, but he has drawn a blank without Kane on the pitch.

And he has now been savaged by pundit Noel Whelan following his display in the London derby.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Well they lie with the fact that their talisman Harry Kane, who makes everything tick at that club and when he’s on the field, is out injured.

“Going forward, they looked poor, they looked weak. Heung-min Son looked alone, he looked out of his depth, he looked lost out there last night (sic). It was only when Moura and Lamela came on they looked a little bit sharper up front.

“The team looked lacklustre, no intent in the first half – it wasn’t an outstanding Chelsea performance it was a very disciplined performance but they didn’t ask any questions in the first half and hardly any in the second half. They looked flat.

“I think a lot of that is down to Harry Kane and if that is the case, they’ve got a real issue there because you need more leaders and there were no leaders out there last night.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Son wasn’t given anything to work with.

Spurs had a total of two shots on target in the game and it’s remarkably difficult for any striker to make an impression when he is feeding off literal scraps.

It’s harsh to claim that he was out of his depth, especially given the amazing form he has shown this season.

He has drawn a blank since scoring in the 3-0 win over Leeds United back in January, and much of that is down to the style of play manager Jose Mourinho is instituting.

There is only so much Son can do.

