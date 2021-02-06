"Captain of the club he supports" - Grealish urged to make big decision over potential move away

Jack Grealish has been in electric form for Aston Villa this season.

The England international is inspiring the club to greater and greater heights as the season progresses.

Dean Smith’s men are in the top half of the table and Grealish has been central to their success.

Prior to the clash with Arsenal, the 25-year-old had made 20 appearances in the league, scoring six goals and laying on 12 assists.

This is a genuinely world-class playmaker and he is already being linked with potential moves away; Manchester United have consistently been linked with a mega money bid.

However, Gareth Barry, himself a former Villa star, has urged the 25-year-old to stay put or risk tarnishing his legacy.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “The way he is playing and the confidence he's got, there won’t just be one team in Europe wanting his signature, it will be a number of teams.

“The good point for Villa is the value of him is through the roof, you’re talking about big money if you want to buy him.

“Do Aston Villa need the money? I’m not sure they do. A lot about his future is going to be where Jack’s head is.

“He’s captain of the club he supports. If he leaves he’s probably going to lose that aura of being the main man.

“It’s big decisions ahead for Jack Grealish and Aston Villa. I’ve always said for him at the minute, just keep enjoying your football.

“He’s playing with a confidence I've not seen in him before. He’s got to enjoy it while it’s there because it can change quickly.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Barry has hit the nail on the head here.

Grealish supports his club, wears the armband, and has all the ability in the world to make them genuine European contenders.

This season, he is proving himself to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the country.

As a result, Villa are not in the trouble they were last season, and are actually climbing the table on a weekly basis.

Most of that is down to the midfielder, and he really ought to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

