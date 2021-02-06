Manchester United started slowly against Everton in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

But they found their groove midway through the half.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 24th minute through Edinson Cavani.

Marcus Rashford swung in a beautiful cross from the right-hand side and the Uruguayan made no mistake from close range.

That was his third goal in three appearances against Everton this season.

And United would go into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage after an exquisite piece of play from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder picked up the ball roughly 20 yards from goal and curled in a beautiful strike.

What a strike from Fernandes. The impact he has had since joining United has been incredible.

That was his 13th Premier League goal of the season.

The 26-year-old has been at United for just over a year but he's already scored 21 league goals. What makes that number even more insane is that he's also recorded 19 assists in that time-frame.

Fernandes is now in solo second in the race for the Golden Boot, just two goals behind Mohamed Salah.

One man who was impressed with Fernandes' goal was former United hero, Robin Van Persie.

He wrote on Twitter: "Bruno Fernandes ladies & gentleman. What a joy to watch him play! Just wondering... how many goals for RvP with him in midfield."

We will never know the answer to that question but it's a lot.

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

