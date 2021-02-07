Manchester United and Everton played out one of the best Premier League games of the season on Saturday evening.

United were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

But Everton battled back and two quick-fire goals meant they were on level terms seven minutes after the break.

United restored their advantage through Scott McTominay and it looked as if they would hold on to a valuable three points.

But they failed to see the game out.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had one final chance in the final minute of stoppage time as they were given a free-kick in United's half.

The ball was swung into the box and Dominic Calvert-Lewin poked home to score a dramatic equaliser.

David de Gea did not cover himself in glory at all for the goal.

He was late coming out and Calvert-Lewin equalised.

The Spaniard has been getting some stick for his role in the goal, but Harry Maguire has arguably been getting even more.

A damning image has emerged where he played four Everton players onside.

That's not a good look for Maguire, who is rated at £36m by Transfermarkt.

United could have defended a lot better when the ball was swung into the box but, ultimately, the goal would have been chalked off if Maguire was in line with the rest of United's defenders.

Many football fans have ridiculed United's captain for his role in the equaliser. You can view some of the reaction below:

Maguire was signed for £80m and, to this day, he is still the world's most expensive defender.

However, he has made far too many mistakes in a United shirt.

Maguire needs to step up his game or he may genuinely find his spot in the centre of defence under threat.

