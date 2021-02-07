For the second time in a week, Arsenal were left cursing refereeing decisions at they fell to another defeat in the Midlands.

On Tuesday, Mikel Arteta’s side were leading and in control against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

But the match changed when David Luiz was controversially dismissed on the stroke of half time. The Brazilian defender accidentally clipped Wolves striker Willian Jose in the penalty area and was shown a straight red card. Wolves scored the subsequent spot-kick before they went on to win the match thanks to Joao Moutinho’s screamer.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was also dismissed in the second half to rub salt in the wounds.

Four days later, Arsenal returned to the same part of the country to face Aston Villa. Again, they were consigned to defeat.

An Ollie Watkins goal inside the opening two minutes was the difference as the Gunners remaining in 10th.

But come full-time, Arsenal fans were left cursing the officiating once again.

In the 57th-minute, replays appeared to show former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez haul down Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area. However, VAR took a look and decided it was a free-kick to Villa for Lacazette’s infringement.

It was a decision that Arsenal supporters - and Lacazette himself - disagreed with.

After the match, the Frenchman took to social media to reply to a GIF showing the controversial incident.

Lacazette wrote: “Another one…”

What he probably didn’t expect was his former teammate, Martinez, to reply.

Martinez wrote: “You were pushing me first bro.”

Who is right?

While Lacazette and Martinez were more than happy to discuss the incident, Arsenal manager, Arteta, didn’t want to get himself in trouble.

“I keep that between me and them,” Arteta said when asked what he said to the officials at full-time. “I prefer to stay on mute.”

“As you could see me, I was really animated for a few decisions and one big decision, that I will not discuss here as well what happened,” he added.

“But it is what it is. It is not an excuse. Regardless of those decisions we have to win the game. It is as simple as that.”

News Now - Sport News