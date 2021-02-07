Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated English football for the last few years.

They were embroiled in an incredible title race during the 2018/19 season with the pair racking up 195 points between them. Liverpool lost once all campaign - to Man City - and missed out on their first Premier League title by a single point.

However, last season, the Reds got their revenge by running away with the league - finishing 18 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s men.

Now, City are threatening to do something similar.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides this afternoon, City sit seven points ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand. They could effectively be 13 points clear with victory at Anfield.

It’s a huge match and we simply can’t wait. The two clubs are the two best sides in England and, possibly, Europe. There’s world-class talent in both squads everywhere you look and picking a combined XI from Liverpool and Manchester City is an incredibly tough task.

That’s what BBC asked their readers to do earlier this week and the results are pretty surprising.

Fans were allowed to pick any player in the two squads whether they’re fit or not - hence the inclusions of Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne.

But who makes the XI? Let’s take a look:

First thing’s first - Alisson edges out compatriot Ederson to take the No.1 spot. Both are world-class goalkeepers and there’s very little to split them, in truth.

Despite Joao Cancelo’s form this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the right-back slot while Andy Robertson comfortably fills the left-back position. As previously mentioned, Van Dijk makes the XI position despite missing the majority of the season through a serious knee injury. Alongside him is Ruben Dias, who has come in and transformed City’s defence with some brilliant performances.

The midfield three actually has quite a nice balance with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson presumably playing in a deeper role. Ilkay Gundogan gets the nod with the German in the best form of his career right now. And, despite currently being injured, there’s obviously room for the best midfielder on the planet - De Bruyne.

The front-three is probably the most difficult to choose. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres all miss out for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero.

Now that’s a pretty impressive XI. Perhaps it’s a bit of a surprise to see Liverpool have seven players in there despite their struggles this season.

