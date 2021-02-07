Boxing: Floyd Mayweather accused of 'ruining his legacy' with exhibition fights

Despite the recent postponement of his planned exhibition boxing bout against Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather continues to insist that he will take part in a number of similar contests throughout 2021.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017, having amassed a perfect 50-0 record.

However, in the years that have passed since then, Mayweather had repeatedly made it known that he is willing to participate in high-profile exhibition fights - so long as the price is right.

The only promoter to meet Mayweather's considerable financial demands in that time has been the Japanese MMA group RIZIN.

Mayweather reportedly received a sum of $9 million for just 139 seconds of work when he defeated overmatched kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a December 2018 exhibition match.

Hopeful of further boosting his considerable bank balance, Mayweather had been set to face YouTube superstar Paul on February 21 in a similar style of contest.

However, now that fight appears to be off the table, Mayweather is in the market for a new dance partner - and even called out both Jake Paul and rapper 50 Cent earlier this week.

One man who believes that Mayweather is diminishing his reputation with these fights, though, is current unified world lightweight boxing champion, Teofimo Lopez.

"Floyd man, you’re ruining your legacy," declared Lopez in an interview with SiriusXM, per thesun.co.uk.

"It’s a damn shame to see it all happen like that. I love Floyd, man. I looked up to him...My idol turned into my rival but I love him. He did a huge thing."

Lopez certainly has a point. Even Mayweather's final opponent of his professional career - Conor McGregor - had never boxed for pay before stepping into the ring with "Money".

Mayweather, who turns 44 years old later this month, last fought an adversary with a professional boxing victory to their name all the way back in September 2015, when he defeated Andre Berto.

The 23-year-old Lopez has also taken issue with the current trend of YouTube personalities transitioning into boxing for celebrity fights.

In a recent tweet, Lopez blasted those that he feels are making a mockery of the sweet science: "Stop this YouTuber Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for! S*** not sweet."

Lopez wants to see competitive fights between big-name boxers replace bouts involving those who have made their names on social media - and called upon boxing promoters to do more to make the showdowns that fans want to see.

"In order for us to bring Boxing back to its fullest we have to fight the fights that are 50/50 competition. This is a PSA to all the promoters and fighters.

"Quit being prideful and make the fights happen! IT’S NOT HARD. Promoters stop trying to make more money than the fighters," wrote Lopez.

The frustration of Lopez with the antics of Mayweather is one shared by many fans around the world. Now the promotional representative of unbeaten lightweight Gervonta Davis, Mayweather could contribute far more to the sport of boxing if he were to simply focus on properly establishing his star attraction.

Judging by Mayweather's past, however, he is unlikely to want to walk away from the spotlight any time soon.

