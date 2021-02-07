It should come as no surprise that most well-known WWE Superstars aren't doing too badly financially.

Having become established names, some both in and out of the ring, around the world, it is inevitable that large paydays follow.

Now, thesun.co.uk has compiled a countdown of the 10 richest WWE Superstars according to their reported current net worth - and there are some seriously wealthy individuals on this list.

While the majority of these performers no longer appear each week on RAW or SmackDown, they are all, undoubtedly, WWE legends.

10. Mick Foley (£11.6 million)

A staple of the Attitude Era, Foley banked big cheques as an active Superstar under a variety of different personas. Main eventing pay-per-view events as Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love was definitely lucrative for Foley - who also made a few big match appearances under his birth name.

Away from the ring, Foley has also earned well as both an author and a stand-up comedian.

9. Chris Jericho (£13.9m)

Jericho celebrated 30 years in the professional wrestling business last year, performing as a headliner for much of that time. A six-time World Champion in WWE, Jericho moved to rival promotion AEW in 2019 - signing what he revealed at the time was the biggest contract of his career.

Supplementing his wrestling income, Jericho also performs as the lead singer for his band, Fozzy.

8. Big Show (£15.5m)

One of the largest athletes in WWE history, Big Show has also commanded some fairly large pay cheques during his time in professional wrestling.

A World Champion on multiple occasions, Big Show has had success as an actor as well. Most recently, the 48-year-old starred in the own self-titled sitcom on Netflix.

7. Brock Lesnar (£19m)

After his previous deal expired in 2020, Brock Lesnar is seemingly no longer under WWE contract. Given his reported net worth, though, we doubt he is missing his salary too much.

A former UFC heavyweight champion, Lesnar headlined several pay-per-view events that still rank among that company's most lucrative of all-time.

After retiring from MMA following a loss to Alistair Overeem in 2011, Lesnar returned to WWE the following year.

Lesnar had previously worked for Vince McMahon's promotion between 2002 and 2004, but was able to command a far bigger fee following his wildly successful UFC stint.

Lesnar negotiated a part-time schedule on what appears certain to have been big money with WWE. World Championships and WrestleMania main events were a regular occurrence for Lesnar, who even managed to arrange a brief return to the UFC in 2016 - where he defeated Mark Hunt.

6. Kurt Angle (£19m)

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling took to WWE like a duck to water once he made the transition to sports entertainment.

Angle was such a natural that he was soon rewarded with his first of four WWE Championship reigns - and the money that goes with that accolade soon followed.

Angle would continue to enjoy success in the world of professional wrestling for the next two decades, even being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Released by WWE last year, Angle has recently launched his own self-titled podcast.

5. Hulk Hogan (£20m)

One of the most recognisable men in professional wrestling history, Hogan became a pop culture icon in the late 1980s, helping launch WWE to the levels of success that we see today.

Although he wrestled his last match for WWE all the way back at SummerSlam 2006, Hogan remains a highly marketable figure to this day, with the six-time WWE Champion's famous red and yellow colours featuring on a wide variety of merchandise.

4. Triple H (31.3m)

Now more associated with his work in the boardroom than in the ring, 14-time World Champion Triple H is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent, Strategy and Development for WWE.

In addition to this, 'The Game' is also the founder and senior producer of the WWE NXT brand.

Alongside his wife, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H is expected to play a major role in running the company once Vince McMahon retires.

His reported net worth of over £31m is largely made up of his earnings from the corporate world, although his many years as a headline act for WWE will have also contributed to his bank balance.

3. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin (35.2m)

The biggest star during the hottest period in WWE history, six-time World Champion Austin was understandably well compensated for his work during the Attitude Era.

Having been forced to retire from the ring due to neck injuries in 2003, Austin has continued to make money as an actor, TV host and podcaster. The 'Texas Rattlesnake" even has his own brand of beer for sale in the USA.

2. John Cena (£43m)

A 16-time World Champion, John Cena is one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history.

Inside the ring, Cena has headlined WrestleMania on no less than five occasions and has won the Royal Rumble match twice too.

Now making much more limited appearances with WWE, Cena has really started to gain traction in Hollywood in recent years.

The 43-year-old has starred in Bumblebee and the Daddy's Home movies, on top of several other feature roles.

Despite this success, though, Cena is no match for the richest WWE Superstar on this list.

1. The Rock (£200m Plus)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a former eight-time World Champion in WWE. He has headlined countless pay-per-view events and sold millions in merchandise.

He also happens to be the biggest movie star on the planet at present - which will always help your net worth.

His roles in The Fast and The Furious and Jumanji franchises alone have netted the 48-year-old a fortune.

Estimates vary as to his true net worth, but one figure puts this at an eye-watering £244.1 million. Not bad work if you can get it.

All figures quoted here are, of course, estimates - and should not be taken too seriously. However, it is fair to assume that none of the WWE Superstars mentioned here are short of a few quid!

