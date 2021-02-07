Everton had the last laugh during their clash with Manchester United in the Premier League.

There was no shortage of drama at Old Trafford with Carlo Ancelotti's men securing a last-gasp equaliser as the hosts, who are competing for the league title, surrendered their 3-2 lead.

The Red Devils had looked comfortable at half-time when Edinson Cavani's header and Bruno Fernandes' Eric Cantona-esque strike propelled them into a two-goal advantage.

Man Utd 3-3 Everton

But Everton emerged from the break swinging for the fences, scoring quickfire goals with Abdoulaye Doucouré profiting from a David de Gea error and James Rodriguez fizzing home a great finish.

However, it all looked to have been in vain when Scott McTominay directed a brilliant header past Robin Olsen for a 3-2 scoreline that the hosts guarded deep into stoppage time.

In fact, the game was so deep into 'Fergie time' that the Everton goalkeeper was even in the United penalty area when Everton snatched their dramatic equaliser from a late set piece.

Everton's late equaliser

Former United player Michael Keane won a flick-on that fell to the feet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who duly justified his status in the Golden Boot race with a calculated one-on-one finish.

Naturally, such a dramatic equalising goal, which is so often associated with United at the 'Theatre of Dreams', prompted wild celebrations from Calvert-Lewin and his Toffees teammates.

But footage suggests that nobody was more fired up in the Everton rabble than Ben Godfrey with the summer signing's passion bordering on anger.

Godfrey's X-rated comment

That's because the Sky Sports coverage looked, for all intents and purposes, to show Godfrey turning in the direction of the United players and telling them to 'f*** off' in the wake of the equaliser.

It's unclear exactly who Godfrey was talking to or what about - perhaps handball appeals or just general oneupmanship? - but the footage seems pretty conclusive in terms of the language used:

You can check out Godfrey's X-rated comment, which went down particularly well with rival fans, down below:

Mark Goldbridge rages

Now, on the other hand, it's easy to see why United supporters would have been raging when Godfrey decided to rub salt into one of the biggest wounds in their Premier League title challenge.

And that couldn't have been more apparent than when United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge lost his temper when he spotted Godfrey dropping the F-bomb during the Everton celebrations.

Goldbridge had actually been pretty quiet and disheartened when Calvert-Lewin rippled the net, but it was spotted Godfrey's comment that prompted him to slam his desk in anger - check it out:

Everton fans loved it

Well, if the purpose of Godfrey's reaction was indeed s***housery, then he certainly succeeded because Everton fans were heralding the ex-Norwich City man on Twitter after the game.

One fan wrote: "Ben Godfrey shouting ‘F*** Off’ is easily one of the best things I’ve seen this year.

Another remarked: "I honestly thought it disallowed when Ben Godfrey turned round and said f*** off."

A third penned: "Godfrey shouting ‘F*** off’ back to the United defenders crying for VAR, there. Good lad."

While another posted: "Godfrey shoutin “f*** off, f*** off” to the utd players claiming hand ball as the blues we’re celebrating is one of the best things I’ve ever seen."

So, although we can't be 100% sure what Godfrey was getting at with his X-rated comment to the opposition but if anything did f*** off at Old Trafford, it was most certainly United's three points.

