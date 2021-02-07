Hulk is one of the most frustrating footballers of the last 10 years.

Well, let me clarify, actually, because I mean that for very specific and selfish reasons: namely, that we never got to see him play in one of Europe's top five leagues.

I'm sure I'm not alone in remembering the hype around Hulk during his heydey with FC Porto, seemingly catching the eye of every major European club with 77 goals in just 179 appearances.

Hulk's curious career

It was, therefore, a little underwhelming when Hulk decided to join the likes of Axel Witsel and Javi Garcia in choosing to play out what would ordinarily be his peak years with Zenit St. Petersburg.

Now, we're not trying to say that Hulk was in any way poor in either Portugal or Russia, quite the contrary, but we can't help wishing that a Premier League or La Liga move transpired.

But any hope of a Chelsea or Barcelona switch were truly binned when Hulk joined the slew of European-based players moving to the Chinese Super League with a £45 million move in 2016.

Hulk's time in China

And it wasn't until January that Hulk's time in the world's most populated country - playing for Shanghai SIPG the entire time - came to an end with a return to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro.

And while some players might have failed in China - we're looking at you, Jackson Martinez and Carlos Tevez - you could hardly make the same accusation against Hulk across his four seasons.

The former Brazil international helped himself to the Chinese league title in 2018, Chinese FA Super Cup in 2019 and waved goodbye to Shanghai with a superb record of 77 goals in 145 matches.

Hulk's highlights in China

So, now that the curtain has been drawn on Hulk's time in China, we couldn't resist reflecting upon the carnage that he caused because the former Porto man was simply unstoppable at times.

And few videos sum that up better than a viral compilation by YouTuber 'Santi Zitro7', which is rather aptly titled: 'HULK is Destroying the Chinese league' and boasts over three million views.

Now, it's worth noting that the video is from 2018, so some of Hulk's more recent moments of brilliance are missing, but trust us when we say that won't matter when you start watching below:

Holy moly. You knew you were in for a rollercoaster ride when the first clip literally shows Hulk performing a rainbow flick from a corner. Madness.

Standard of the Chinese Super League

And it goes to show that Hulk passes the eye test with his performances in China just as much as he does with a quick scan of his statistics, running rings around defences in the Super League.

Truth be told, while we must take the compilation with a pinch of salt for leaving out his poorer moments, it doesn't exactly shine brightly on the standard of one of Asia's biggest divisions.

We'd be lying if we said we knew the standard of the Chinese Super League down to the minutia, but the evidence is pretty conclusive in terms of difficult or not Hulk found the experience.

And with the Brazilian cult hero back on his native soil at age 34, perhaps we'll get to see some more moments of magic and pure power from the man himself with Atlético Mineiro.

