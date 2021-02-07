Jurgen Klopp has been particularly prickly in recent weeks.

His Liverpool side are struggling for form and find themselves seven points behind Manchester City having played a game more.

A loss against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday would surely mean the end of their title defence.

And Klopp is clearly feeling the pressure.

That much was seen during a pre-match interview with Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves.

Shreeves asked the fairly innocuous question of whether it was still possible for Liverpool to win the league this season. But it didn’t go down well with the German.

“I really can’t believe it. I don’t understand you. Honestly,” he said.

“The only thing you want to talk about all the time is us becoming champions. Can you imagine? Have you ever been the best sports commentator in the world? Do you think it’s still possible? Just try it. Give it a try.

“We try. But if I say it’s possible or it’s not possible then we have another headline. Why do we do that? Let’s talk about a situation. If you’re not interested then I don’t understand why we talk.

“And now I’m not angry at all. I just don’t understand why we have the whole interview is about us becoming champions again. I don’t understand that.”

When Shreeves suggested that Klopp could have just said: “Anything is possible,” the Liverpool manager hit back.

“That’s clear. It’s always ‘anything is possible’ so why should I say the absolute obvious stuff?

“Yes, anything is possible always in this wonderful life and country,” he added sarcastically. “It’s not true, it’s not anything possible always but, in football, probably yes.”

Is Klopp rattled?

Of course, it’s not the first time Klopp and Shreeves have clashed.

Back in November after Liverpool’s victory over Leicester, Klopp hit out at broadcasters during his post-match interview.

“Sky and BT have to talk because if we keep playing Wednesday and Saturday at 12:30, I’m not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players. All the top six or seven. But I know you don’t care.

“It’s really difficult for the players, that’s what is difficult. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office. That sounds not difficult for me."

In fact last season after their 4-0 loss to Man City, Klopp gave a series of spiky answers to Shreeves’ questions.

Shreeves: "You said before the game, we have prepared as well as we can, we won't know until it starts how it will turn out, what did you make of it and the way the game panned out?

Klopp: "I think I understood your question in a manner that you weren't sure how much it means to us, this game. Or how much - what did you mean by the question?"

Shreeves: At 0-0 did you have decent chances yourself?

JK: You ask me? Why you ask me if we had decent chances?

Shreeves: "Do you have to put it into perspective at all, the fact, as we said before the game, you saw the things you wanted but you have just won the title. Do you have to apply a perspective at all?"

Klopp: "I'm sorry?"

Shreeves: "Do you have to apply a perspective at all?"

Klopp: "What does that mean? I don't understand English now sorry."

Shreeves: "In terms of perspective, you've just won the title, you said they were quicker in certain areas yourself. You were happier with your players tonight..."

Klopp: "If you want to lead this story in the direction that we weren't here with our focus on that game then do it. You have asked the second time about attitude."

Shreeves: "I was about to say, do you also have to give credit for how well City played tonight?

Klopp: I forgot that maybe. I said it, I said it. I absolutely give credit."

Klopp vs Shreeves - the fight we all want to see.

