Cory Sandhagen achieved a truly show stopping knockout victory against Frankie Edgar in Las Vegas.

The ‘Sandman’ going into the bout was the number two-ranked bantamweight against the former lightweight champion, but it was 28-year-old who secured what was a highlight for the ages by landing an incredible flying knee strike on Edgar’s chin.

Indeed, the legendary fighter known as ‘The Answer’ has provided plenty of highlights himself down the years, but on this occasion he could find no answer and the 39-year-old was subsequently left unconscious in the Apex Arena.

This knockout earned the American fighter the performance of the night from UFC President Dana White, who awarded the ‘Sandman’ the $50,000 bonus.

Following the biggest victory of his career to date, Sandhagen is now on a two fight-winning streak after impressively dispatching Marlon Moraes back in October also via a knockout.

The Colorado-born fighter now potentially has his sights set on revenge against Aljamain Sterling, who was the last man to defeat Sandhagen via a rear-naked choke submission at UFC 250.

Speaking in his post-fight press conference, Sandhagen said:

“You guys have seen me in the last two fights. I’m a different animal since my fight with Sterling. I’m grateful that he got to teach me a lesson but the next time we fight, I’m hurt… I’m gonna hurt Aljamain.”

Before that can happen, however, Sterling will have to take care of business against the reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 259 on March 6.

If Yan, meanwhile, were to win that encounter the champion has already talked about fighting former title holder TJ Dillashaw, who has just finished serving his two-year suspension for a failed drug test.

This news did not sit well with Sandhagen, who said:

“That’s garbage to me. Fight me. I’m the toughest guy next to Aljamain. And if Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap and he’s going to get that nap.

“The winner of those two gets knocked out by me in July.”

