Timo Werner hasn't exactly hit the ground running at Chelsea.

It looked for all intents and purposes that the Blues had pulled off one of the best transfers in Europe when they procured Werner last summer on the back of an astonishing campaign for RB Leipzig.

The German striker was instrumental in the club's charge through the Champions League and competed for the European Golden Shoe with 28 strikes in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

Werner's Chelsea woes

However, that brilliant form on the continent hasn't translated to success in the Premier League with Werner having scored just once in his last 18 games in all competitions.

It's bewildering that a striker of Werner's quality has managed to go through such a dry patch with a tap-in against League Two side Morecambe proving the only moment of salvation.

But true to Werner's woes on English shores, which has seen him miss 10 big chances in the Premier League, even that FA Cup tie saw him miss a penalty at Stamford Bridge.

New regime at Chelsea

However, there's still plenty of time for Werner to turn things around in the famous blue jersey and the departure of Frank Lampard might just be the shake-up that he needs to regain his confidence.

That's because Lampard has been replaced by Werner's compatriot Thomas Tuchel who was reportedly hired with one eye on him improving the form of the club's German players.

It's still early days as far as that's concerned, lest we forget that the goals haven't returned quite yet, but it's becoming clear that the Chelsea players are really getting behind their number 11.

Players encouraging Werner

We say that because a clip from Chelsea training has gone viral ahead of their clash with Sheffield United, which clearly highlights the Blues squad supporting Werner during a shooting drill.

There's a lovely show of camaraderie when Werner arrives in the penalty score to score an emphatic header, prompting celebrations and chants of 'Timo, Timo, Timo' as Tuchel watches on.

You can check out the clip, which has amassed more than 1,000 retweets and 12,000 'likes' at the time of writing, down below:

Confidence is key

Naturally, there's no shortage of rival fans in the comments rolling their eyes about Chelsea players celebrating goals in training, but let's cut both Werner and the situation some slack here.

It's nice to see the Chelsea squad enjoying training so much after all the negative rumours surrounding Lampard's dismissal and even better to watch Werner being encouraged.

Besides, confidence plays a massive role for goal-scorers and you only have to look at the struggles of strikers like Fernando Torres and Radamel Falcao when their moral dropped at Chelsea.

So, sure, it's only a little pat on the back from the Chelsea players, but when the little things like that pile up, they could make the difference between Werner flopping or thriving in England.

News Now - Sport News