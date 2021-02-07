Lionel Messi has a pretty strong argument as the greatest footballer of all time.

The Barcelona star has achieved so much in his stellar career that he deserves his place alongside legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer and Ferenc Puskas if nothing else.

But for those who would go one step further and proclaim Messi as the GOAT, they'll probably point towards his world-record scoring tally in a calendar year or his record number of Ballon d'Or wins.

Messi's legendary status

You could also mention that he's in the top five most decorated footballers of the last century and is on course to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the most prolific forward in the sport's history.

So, yeh, it's fair to say that Messi knows what he's doing with a football at his feet and we can't wait to see what the majestic Argentine goes onto achieve before he hangs up his boots.

That being said, as much as we're hoping for at least another five years out of Messi, the Barcelona great has already achieved enough in the world of football to fill umpteen trophy cabinets.

Messi named Player of the Decade

And we mention that because Messi has arguably been bestowed with one of his greatest honours this week.

That's because the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) have named Messi as the best male footballer of the decade (2011-2020) as part of their ongoing awards.

Messi had already been crowned the best playmaker of the last 10 years, as well as taking his place in the best XI, but standing head and shoulders above the rest is the greatest achievement of all.

Top ten players of the decade

Besides, there has been no shortage of world-class players since the turn of 2011 and with the IFFHS only revealing their top ten, there are plenty of legends who didn't even earn a mention.

So, be sure to check out the full top ten down below to see how the players behind Messi, which doesn't include the likes of Xavi and Luis Suarez, shape up down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Now, for the most part, I'm nodding along with the IFFHS here because I named Messi, Ronaldo and Iniesta as the top three players of the decade in that order back in December 2019.

However, it's becoming clear to me that the IFFHS have some sort of secret vendetta against Suarez because I can't work out why he's neither been selected here nor in the South American XI.

Truth be told, although goal-scoring isn't everything in football, I think you can probably only argue that Ronaldo, Messi and Robert Lewandowski have been better forwards than him since 2011.

Elsewhere, I think fourth is a little generous to Neymar considering all the inconsistency and controversy that has blighted him, while I'd unquestionably swap out Luka Modric for Xavi.

But at the end of the day, history remembers the winners and I can't say that I have any qualms with the IFFHS' selection for the best male footballer of the decade. Congratulations, Lionel.

