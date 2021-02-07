Liverpool and Manchester City failed to break the deadlock during the first half of their eagerly anticipated Premier League clash at Anfield.

Ilkay Gundogan spurned the best opportunity when he blazed over from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

Raheem Sterling won the spot-kick when he was fouled inside the box by Fabinho but Gundogan blazed his effort into the Kop.

Prior to that, Liverpool were presented with two decent opportunities to score the game’s first goal.

Sadio Mane missed the first clear-cut chance, heading over from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the 23rd minute.

Roberto Firmino then forced a save from City goalkeeper Ederson shortly afterwards.

Dias moves Zinchenko while defending free-kick

However, it was another incident which caught the eye of football fans on social media.

While City were defending a Liverpool free-kick, Ruben Dias was spotted moving teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was lying prone behind the wall, by the head.

Watch the amusing footage here…

Superb.

Rather than asking Zinchenko to budge up a little, Dias clearly felt the easiest way was to move the Ukraine international himself.

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

News Now - Sport News