Manchester City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon had the potential to be season-defining for both sides.

With the Reds faltering in their title defence, they had the chance to make up some much-needed ground against Pep Guardiola's side.

In spite of that, the champions failed to really come out of the traps in the first half.

Ilkay Gundogan skied a penalty after Fabinho had brought down Raheem Sterling, bringing back memories of Riyad Mahrez's similarly horrific miss from the spot in 2018.

Still, that combination proved the key to unlocking Liverpool just four minutes into the second half. Trent Alexander-Arnold should have done better to stop Sterling racing into the box and as he played it into Phil Foden, Alisson could only parry the ball to Gundogan.

The midfielder made no mistake that time around.

Liverpool made their way back into the game with a penalty of their own, Mo Salah being pulled back by Ruben Dias. The Egyptian blasted it straight down the middle to score his side's first home goal of the calendar year.

It looked as if City might be destined for another miserable day on Merseyside, but that was before some shocking goalkeeping from Alisson handed them the lead again.

The Brazilian gave the ball away - causing an audible yelp from Jamie Carragher - before Gundogan scored his second.

Unbelievable - and it only got worse from there.

Within minutes, he did it again - this time passing straight to Bernardo Silva, who set up Sterling.

"The best goalkeeper in the world - he's having a nightmare!" Gary Neville said on commentary.

Alisson's had a shocker.

