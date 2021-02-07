Liverpool's title defence suffered a monumental blow with a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Two howlers from Alisson handed a rampant City victory - and might have even set Pep Guardiola's men on course for the Premier League title.

After a quiet first half in which the highlight was Ilkay Gundogan missing a penalty, City came out firing on all cylinders after the interval.

Gundogan tapped in to open the scoring, only for his strike to be cancelled out by Mo Salah's penalty.

Jurgen Klopp tried to rally his side back into proceedings as the Egyptian rippled the net, but it was all downhill from there.

Alisson twice gave the ball away within three minutes leading to goals from Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Phil Foden then put the icing on the cake with a superb goal, wriggling through the defence and blasting past the flailing Liverpool stopper. Incredibly, Foden was just two years old the last time his team won at Anfield!

Where does that leave Liverpool? Frankly, a mile off the pace.

Jamie Carragher noted it's not just the title race they should be worried about, with the champions far from assured of a place in the top four.

They now sit 10 points behind City, with Guardiola's side also having played a game fewer.

It's a sad day for everyone connected with Liverpool. What they've achieved over the past three years has been sensational, but their 2019/20 triumph by such a significant margin feels a long way off.

Graeme Souness, who played for the club between 1978-1984, conceded that the result has all but ended Liverpool's title hopes.

"I think so, there's no coming back from that," he replied, when asked by the question by Sky Sports presenter David Jones.

The Scotsman was visibly dejected in the studio and every single Liverpool fan will have empathised.

One man who didn't empathise, however, was Micah Richards.

The pundit has forged a brilliant on-screen bromance with Roy Keane, but he posted a clip of himself winding up Souness at full-time:

Brilliant.

While Souness lamented Alisson's errors, Keane pointed out:

"The 'keeper's made a mess, but you still hope your teammates would help you out...It sums up Liverpool, mistake after mistake."

Reality is sinking in for Liverpool fans. That was their third consecutive home defeat in the Premier League after losses against Burnley and Brighton - remarkable when they had previously gone three-and-a-half years unbeaten.

