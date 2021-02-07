Liverpool slumped to a third successive home defeat on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City recorded their first victory at Anfield since 2003 with an emphatic 4-1 win.

And former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was scathing of Jurgen Klopp’s side after the match, labelling them “bad champions” while speaking on Sky Sports.

This is the first time the Reds have lost three home games in a row during the Premier League era. The reigning champions were outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s side on their home turf.

Ilkay Gundogan missed a first-half penalty but made amend shortly after the break. Liverpool then equalised in the 63rd minute via a controversial Mohamed Salah penalty before Gundogan netted his second goal of the game following a blunder from Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers over the past couple of seasons but then cost his team again with a second mistake in the space of three minutes. Raheem Sterling capitalised to put City 3-1 ahead.

Phil Foden then capped off a brilliant team performance with a stunning goal in the 83rd minute.

It was Keane who was trending on social media after the game had finished, however, after he tore Liverpool apart live on Sky Sports.

“We spoke before the game… they are making a lot of excuses,” the Irishman began. “To me they’ve been bad champions.

“I think they’ve all believed the hype over the past year or two. It’s as if they won the league last year, got carried away and all believed their own hype.

“In my mindset when you won a league title, your next challenge is always ‘can you do it again?’

“I never heard any of the [Liverpool] players come out and say ‘we want to do it again’ - that’s the key. They’re now talking about trying to get into the top four!”

Watch that clip here…

“I think Jurgen Klopp said there ‘maybe the goalkeeper’s feet were cold’. That’s a new one! It’s excuses after excuses.

“Just get on with it! Perform like champions, you’re Liverpool Football Club. Perform like that, it’ll be another 30 years before you win the league title!”

Ouch.

Watch that clip here…

Keane at his most savage.

Some were quick to point out Keane’s awkward moment involving Klopp on Sky Sports earlier this season…

Revenge truly is a dish best served cold.

